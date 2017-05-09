Fleet Owner
A tour of two new Volvo VNRs

May 9, 2017
    Volvo Trucks' new VNR 640 features a 61" sleeper. (Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

    The Volvo VNR Series' Chief Designer Brian Balicki called the new truck "a work truck — but a dynamic, premium work truck." (Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

    Volvo Trucks showed off this 2018 VNR 640 tractor along with a VNR 300 daycab model at the National Private Truck Counci's (NPTC) Annual Conference in Cincinnati. (Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

    Volvo Trucks showed off this 2018 VNR 640 tractor along with a VNR 300 daycab model at the National Private Truck Counci's (NPTC) Annual Conference in Cincinnati. (Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

    Powerful LED lights at the rear of the cab help illuminate 5th wheel and coupling hardware. (Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

    The inside of the Volvo VNR Series features a "driver environment" the OEM noted has seating optimized for ergonomics, while the new dashboard and steering wheel "bring controls and information efficiently to the driver, minimizing distraction." (Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

    The inside of the Volvo VNR Series features a "driver environment" the OEM noted has seating optimized for ergonomics, while the new dashboard and steering wheel "bring controls and information efficiently to the driver, minimizing distraction." (Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

    The inside of the Volvo VNR Series features a "driver environment" the OEM noted has seating optimized for ergonomics, while the new dashboard and steering wheel "bring controls and information efficiently to the driver, minimizing distraction." (Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

    The Volvo VNR 640's 61-in. midroof sleeper "provides extra room for catching up on paperwork or relaxing, and ample storage to keep your living area organized," according to the OEM.

    The Volvo VNR 640's 61-in. midroof sleeper "provides extra room for catching up on paperwork or relaxing, and ample storage to keep your living area organized," according to the OEM.

    The inside of the Volvo VNR Series features a "driver environment" the OEM noted has seating optimized for ergonomics, while the new dashboard and steering wheel "bring controls and information efficiently to the driver, minimizing distraction." (Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

    The inside of the Volvo VNR Series features a "driver environment" the OEM noted has seating optimized for ergonomics, while the new dashboard and steering wheel "bring controls and information efficiently to the driver, minimizing distraction." (Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

    A Volvo D11 diesel engine sits beneath the VNR 640's hood.

    The Volvo VNR 300 day cab model "delivers the maximum in payload and maneuverability," the company said.

    The VNR 300 say cab at left "delivers the maximum in payload and maneuverability," the company stated, while sleeper models like the VNR 640 at right "add efficiently configured accommodations for regional routes that stretch beyond day’s end."

    2018 Volvo VNR 300 regional haul tractor.

    Inside the VNR 300 day cab.

    A 2018 Volvo Trucks VNR 300 regional haul tractor. 

    A 2018 Volvo Trucks VNR 300 regional haul tractor. (Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

    A 2018 Volvo Trucks VNR 300 regional haul tractor. (Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

    At the rear of the 2018 Volvo VNR 300. (Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

    Front view of the 2018 Volvo VNR 300. (Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

Volvo Trucks rolled out two of its new VNR tractors — one a VNR 300 daycab and the other a VNR 640 with 61" sleeper — at the National Private Truck Council's (NPTC) Annual Conference last week. 

Volvo designed the VNR lineup with particular emphasis on the driver "environment," so we took the opportunity especially to check out the larger sleeper model and driver accommodations. The OEM clearly spent a good deal of time on the details here; follow along with us to take a tour of some of them.

