A tour of two new Volvo VNRs

A tour of two new Volvo VNRsMay 9, 2017
Volvo Trucks rolled out two of its new VNR tractors — one a VNR 300 daycab and the other a VNR 640 with 61" sleeper — at the National Private Truck Council's (NPTC) Annual Conference last week.
Volvo designed the VNR lineup with particular emphasis on the driver "environment," so we took the opportunity especially to check out the larger sleeper model and driver accommodations. The OEM clearly spent a good deal of time on the details here; follow along with us to take a tour of some of them.