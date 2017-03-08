TRAC Intermodal has introduced TRAC Select, a chassis pool fleeted with a wide array of specialty chassis and services to meet specific customer and marketplace needs. TRAC Select is designed to provide equipment choice to motor carriers, Beneficial Cargo Owners and NVOCCs.

TRAC Select’s “white glove” service ensures that the needed chassis will always be available and pre-tripped for the road to help increase driver productivity. “The introduction of TRAC Select is the latest in a series of customized product and service offerings that we’ve launched this year to meet the specialized, market-by-market needs of our customers,” said Keith Lovetro, president and CEO at TRAC Intermodal.

“TRAC Select not only delivers equipment choice to our customers, it also raises the bar on equipment quality and ease of use,” Lovetro explained.

TRAC Select is currently available in more than 20 locations nationwide, with further expansion planned. TRAC Select offers customers assured supply of premium, high-quality equipment in each market, with convenient locations near marine ports, railroad terminals and depots along with quick and easy in/out gating. TRAC Select chassis models include upgraded 40’ marine chassis, Titans, Tri-Axles and Lightweights which, depending on the chassis selection, offer features such as radial tires, LED lights, anti-lock braking systems, GPS tracking and automatic tire airing systems.