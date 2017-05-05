TRAC Intermodal announced that it has grown its “like new” refurbished chassis to over 30% of the Metro Pool fleet. These TRAC blue chassis have been refurbished to like-new quality with LED lights, new tires/rims, new electrical systems, new brakes, new airing systems and additional features making the TRAC fleet some of the newest and most reliable chassis operating in the Port.

TRAC’s Metro Pool footprint covers all of the NY/NJ Port, Philadelphia, Baltimore, New England and western New York State. “With over 17,000 chassis and more than 20 Start-Stop locations, TRAC’s Metro Pool is exceptionally well positioned to serve the needs of the entire regional Port Complex,” the company noted.

“Our customer base in the region is extensive and includes more than 20 Steamship Lines and over 800 Motor Carriers,” says Keith Lovetro, president and CEO. “The significant size of our customer base creates a tremendous opportunity for our customers to interoperate our equipment on over 80 percent of the containers moving in the region. A motor carrier can use our chassis for the vast majority of customers in the market.”

“TRAC is evaluating adding new services that will further enhance the interoperability of our chassis for our customers,” Lovetro added. “These potential new services, the overall size of the chassis fleet, the broad start-stop coverage and commitment to chassis availability and quality are critical to ensuring port fluidity as an increasing number of larger ships begin to call on the Port of NY/NJ once the Bayonne Bridge is raised.”