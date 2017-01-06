John Getty will lead manufacturing operations for Trojan Battery Co. as the company’s new senior vice president of operations, the company announced.

According to the company, Getty is responsible for manufacturing operations, environmental health and services, as well as lean manufacturing initiatives for Trojan’s U.S.-based production facilities.

“John’s expertise in manufacturing excellence uniquely qualifies him for this critical position and will play a key role in Trojan’s market and product development expansion strategies,” said John Beering, chief operating officer for Trojan Battery. “To support Trojan’s large-scale growth agenda, the company has focused its efforts on adding leaders to its executive team who possess deep operating backgrounds, a track record of leading change resulting in superior outcomes, successful implementation of lean manufacturing initiatives, and management success aligned with Trojan’s corporate values. John will be a key asset to our executive team and corporate vision.”

Prior to joining Trojan, Getty served as vice president of operations at Eaton Corp. managing its $1.6 billion Truck North America business, the company noted. He was responsible for overseeing production at the company’s six plants which produce medium- and heavy-duty truck transmissions and clutches. During his tenure at Eaton, Getty also served as vice president and general manager for the Electrical Sensing and Controls Division of Eaton Aerospace, Trojan added.