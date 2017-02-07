Truck orders kept ticking up in January

Truck orders kept ticking up in JanuaryFeb 7, 2017
Heavy- and medium-duty truck orders continued to climb in January, albeit at a cautious pace, according to data tracked and analyzed by FTR and ACT Research, with Michael Baudendistel, vice president of the Stifel Transportation & Logistics Research Group within Stifel Capital Markets, noting that broad “optimism” regarding the near- to medium-term outlook for freight markets and the broader economy may be driving this “pick up” in orders. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)