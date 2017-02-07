Truck orders kept ticking up in January

Yet he stressed that 14% decline now indicates significantly less demand will need to be made up for in the back half of the order season, as it is roughly in line with Stifel’s production outlook, which implies a decline of 13%. “We believe that indicates potential upside to our 2017 outlook, with backlogs low, thus reducing the incentive to secure a production slot early, and inventory representing less of a headwind this year, though still somewhat elevated,” Baudendistel pointed out. For now, however, Stifel is maintaining its 2017 Class 8 production estimate of 200,000 units.