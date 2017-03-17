Fleet Owner
Trucks that work: More from NTEA 2017

Mar 17, 2017
    Joel Helmuth from Gen-Y Hitch shows off the company's new torsion hitch, which he says is available for the 3/4-ton work truck market. Helmuth hopes to bring the product to the RV market soon.

    Tracy Helmuth explains that the new Gen-Y torsion hitch is able to "pull higher capabilities" than a gooseneck hitch.

    A 1969 Olsonette Aluminum Body hot dog truck was on display at the Morgan Olson booth during this week's show.

    Ford announced updates to its broad commercial vehicle lineup and introduced programs dedicated to its fleet and commercial customers during NTEA. Ford announced updates to its 2018 Transit van lineup and introduced an expansion of its Advanced Fuel Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM) program.

    John Walsh, Mack Trucks vice president of global marketing, announced the company is bringing its uptime solutions to customers with Mack legacy vehicles. Working with Geotab, Mack said it now offers connectivity for older Mack vehicles that are not equipped with its GuardDog Connect telematics hardware.

    Mack 2017 Granite HD on display at The Work Truck Show.

    Mack Trucks made its 2017 Granite snowplow available for attendees to test drive during this week's show.

    Mitsubishi Fuso's 2018 Fuso FE 160 gasoline-powered truck

    Russ Wallace of Switch-N-Go explains the company's new steel dump body is designed for the municipal market and landscape fleets. The dump body is shown on a Ford F-550 truck and can be used as a ramp and wheel barrel on work sites.

    A technician readies this Western Star truck for the start of NTEA's Work Truck Show this week.

    Alliance AutoGas specialists conducted a step-by-step propane autogas conversion live on-site at 2017 NTEA Work Truck Show this week.

    Brett Wilson, co-owner of Future Line Truck Manufacturing, shows off his company's patent-pending dump body actuator. It allows a truck operator to open and close the flap on a dump body remotely from inside the truck cab or via a push of a button on a "key fob."

    Future Line's Wilson shows off new aluminum extrusion designs developed by his company that helps reduce body weight, speed up manufacturing by 1.5 hours, and lower truck bed height by 4 inches. That's important for truck operators who are shorter in average height as truck chassis heights have been increasing of late, he said.

    Gary Mott, president of FLD, explains how the firm's new "re-marketing app" allows fleet managers to inspect, price, and then list equipment for sale at auction all via a mobile device or tablet computer. He said this "self-service" formula is where the equipment re-marketing industry will shift to over the next two to three years.

    VMAC launched its DTM or “direct-transmission mounted” power take off (PTO) driven air compressor for the TorqShift automatic transmissions fitted to Ford F-250 to F-750 4x2 and 4x4 Super Duty trucks powered by the OEM’s 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel engine. The system features VMAC's patented 70 CFM rotary screw air compressor, complete with a lifetime warranty, an application-engineered mounting kit for easy installation, push-button controls for easy operation, lightweight components to reduce truck GVW, under-deck mounting to free up deck space, and an integrated automatic heater to allow the system to work in both extreme hot and cold climates across North America. 

    My goodness: we spotted a World War II-era Willys jeep at NTEA's Work Truck Show this year, though one painted a most non-military color.

    Parker Chelsea highlighted some of the features of its start-stop engine at the NTEA Work Truck Show this year.

    Truck equipment weren't the only eye-catching items at the NTEA Work Truck Show this year. Check out the shirts VIBCO's team wore in their booth to highlight the capabilities of its dump body vibrators. Whoa!

As the slogan goes, it’s called the Work Truck Show for a reason. And this year’s show followed through with illustrating just how hard vocational trucks and fleets have to work day in and day out. This year’s National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA) Work Truck Show in Indianapolis featured everything from new equipment and alternative fuel upfits to fully electric vehicles, Class 8 dump trucks, pickups and vans, and snowplows. Here’s a deeper look into what the show had to offer. (All photos by Cristina Commendatore and Sean Kilcarr)

