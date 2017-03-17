Trucks that work: More from NTEA 2017

VMAC launched its DTM or “direct-transmission mounted” power take off (PTO) driven air compressor for the TorqShift automatic transmissions fitted to Ford F-250 to F-750 4x2 and 4x4 Super Duty trucks powered by the OEM’s 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel engine. The system features VMAC's patented 70 CFM rotary screw air compressor, complete with a lifetime warranty, an application-engineered mounting kit for easy installation, push-button controls for easy operation, lightweight components to reduce truck GVW, under-deck mounting to free up deck space, and an integrated automatic heater to allow the system to work in both extreme hot and cold climates across North America.