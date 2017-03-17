Trucks that work: More from NTEA 2017

Trucks that work: More from NTEA 2017Mar 17, 2017
As the slogan goes, it’s called the Work Truck Show for a reason. And this year’s show followed through with illustrating just how hard vocational trucks and fleets have to work day in and day out. This year’s National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA) Work Truck Show in Indianapolis featured everything from new equipment and alternative fuel upfits to fully electric vehicles, Class 8 dump trucks, pickups and vans, and snowplows. Here’s a deeper look into what the show had to offer. (All photos by Cristina Commendatore and Sean Kilcarr)