According to WardsAuto data, U.S. big-truck sales totaled 25,726 units in January, 17.9% below like-2016’s 31,351. Medium- and heavy-duty truck sales in Canada also fell last month – down 3.6% compared to the previous year.

Class 8 posted the largest loss with 10,944 deliveries for January, a 31.4% decrease from last year’s 15,952. Volvo Truck increased 8.6% to 1,178 units, the only truck maker in the weight class to post a gain. International plummeted 50.4% down to 1,293 units. PACCAR’s Kenworth dropped 29.5% while sister brand Peterbilt dropped 12.3%. Freightliner and Western Star also posted double-digit losses in Class 8 of 41.0% and 22.9%, respectively.

Medium-duty trucks overall rendered a decline on 14,782 units, 4.0% below like-2016’s 15,399.

Medium- and heavy-duty truck sales in Canada fell 3.6% in January vs. year-ago, as two of five classes posted double-digit declines.

Class 8 slipped 11.1% due to large losses for more than half the manufacturers in the group. Freightliner (-5.3%) and Western Star (-28.9%) brought parent company Daimler down 10.8% on 637 deliveries. Mack and Volvo saw large drops of 47.2% and 66.7%, respectively. PACCAR increased 22.9% on 354 units due to a large 48.9% gain for Kenworth. International also had a good month, rising 19.8% on 248 units.

Medium-duty sales rose 11.4% in January, impacted by climbs of 21.9% and 42.3% in Classes 5 and 4, respectively, according to Wards.