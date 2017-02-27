Velociti's Deryk Powell says that tire inflation systems “make sense for everybody,” regardless of fleet size.“We service fleets from one to as-big-as-you-get. Whether you run 50 trailers or 5,000, the math is the same.”

NASHVILLE. Velociti Inc. has come up with a plan aimed at fleets and owner-operators that have been hesitant to adopt an automatic tire inflation system (ATIS). Simply, the new program allows the return on investment (ROI) to pay for the “turnkey” retrofit solution, company representatives explained in a presentation at the Technology & Maintenance Council annual meeting here.

Partnering with Meritor to retrofit existing trailers with the Meritor Tire Inflation System (MTIS) by P.S.I., Velociti is offering deferred billing in combination with an extended payment plan that effectively utilizes the savings generated by the tire inflation system to pay for the solution. This solution offers ATIS hardware, retrofit installation and 24/7 remote monitoring/event reporting via telematics integration.

“Fleets recognize that automatic tire inflation systems provide proven, significant savings,” said Deryk Powell, president of Velociti. “In spite of this, most fleets only adopt ATIS on new trailers at the time of purchase. This approach results in fleets missing out on the benefits of ATIS for large portions of their fleet.”

He added that the program—and the equipment’s effectives—“makes sense for everybody,” regardless of fleet size.

“We service fleets from one to as-big-as-you-get,” he said. “Whether you run 50 trailers or 5,000, the math is the same.”

According to Powell, the most common reasons fleets do not retrofit existing trailers with ATIS are budget constraints and concerns that the logistics of installing ATIS is too great a task. Velociti’s new “Instant ROI for ATIS” program designed to address those concerns.

The approach Velociti takes by deferring billing during the installation portion of the project, plus extending payment terms on the entire package, allows for a fleet-wide ATIS program that provides immediate and sustained savings on fuel, tread wear, maintenance and downtime. Those proceeds pay for the program while continuing to provide ongoing savings across the fleet.

Another added value Velociti offers is system health monitoring of the ATIS technology as part of its VelociCare program, which provides comprehensive support of fleet technology solutions.

Powell commented that Velociti is pleased to be partnering with Meritor for its new program because of the company’s established industry presence and reputation for providing high-quality, sustainable products. “MTIS is a proven tire inflation system and an ideal retrofit solution for fleets looking to increase tire life and fuel economy,” he continued.

MTIS by P.S.I. is an automatic tire inflation system that keeps tires properly inflated and has nearly two decades of proven performance on over five million fleet tires. Unlike equalization systems that merely distribute air from one tire to another, or monitoring systems that simply tell when a tire has lost air pressure, MTIS uses compressed air from the trailer’s air system to inflate any tire that falls below a preset pressure whenever the vehicle is in operation.