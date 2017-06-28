A visit to Rush Truck Centers of Denver

“With Rush we’re taken care of,” Stewart explained, speaking about the importance of the vehicles that transport his cars, machinery, computer electronics and tools from race to race. RTC helps keeps that transport fleet in tip-top shape, too. "That’s the best part, the peace of mind,” he said. “I’m not joking when I tell people that the trucks are the most important piece of our equipment. You could spend 10,000 hours on a [race] car, but if something happens and it doesn’t get to the racetrack on time, all that work is for nothing.”