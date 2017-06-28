A visit to Rush Truck Centers of Denver

A visit to Rush Truck Centers of DenverJun 28, 2017
Located in Commerce City, Colorado, just outside Denver, the most recent addition to the Rush Truck Centers (RTC) network of 108 locations in 21 states covers 83,000 sq. ft. on 13.5 acres, features over 50 service bays, and is currently staffed by 55 technicians. Fleet Owner got an up close and personnel look at RTC's Denver facility during a special open house event which included a visit by NASCAR racing legend Tony Stewart. (Photos: Michael Catarevas)