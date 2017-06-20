​VMAC announced its new Underhood30 air compressor for 2017 Ford F-250 and F-350 trucks. The rotary-screw air compressor is designed to fit with the Ford 6.2L V8 gasoline engine while ensuring the trucks' warranty remains intact, according to the company.

"Out of 25,000 VMAC Underhood air compressors installed on work trucks worldwide, about 15,000 have been on Ford trucks," noted Mike Pettigrew, marketing manager at VMAC.

VMAC claims the Underhood30 is "the lightest weight mobile air compressor available," weighing in at 62 lbs./ 32 kg. The Underhood3 reduces truck GVW by up to 290 lbs., according to the company, offering Ford owners better fuel economy. The Underhood30 itself is compact, freeing up to 23 cu. ft. in the truck bed and allowing for more cargo space.



With up to 30 CFM at 100% duty cycle, the Underhood30 is "the perfect solution" for light-duty applications including tire servicing, utility servicing and forklift repair, VMAC contends. Even in extreme desert and arctic climates, the company explains that the Underhood30 air compressor will continue to operate, since it's installed under the hood of the truck and protected from the elements.