Volvo Trucks North America has been awarded a contract by the National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA) to offer Class 8 chassis to the more than 50,000 NJPA members. Under the contract, NJPA member agencies can now purchase Volvo VNM, VNL, VNX and VHD models.

The NJPA is a public agency that creates national cooperative contract purchasing solutions on behalf of its member entities across the United States and Canada. NJPA contracts are solicited across North America and are competitively awarded on behalf of NJPA current and potential government and education members agencies.

“Volvo Trucks is pleased to offer our full range of heavy-duty trucks through the NJPA,” said Jeff Lester, senior vice president of sales for Volvo Trucks North America. “Member agencies can specify the Volvo model that best fits their needs by utilizing Volvo’s complete specification offering.”

By consolidating the efforts of numerous individually prepared bids to a single, shared process, these cooperative contract opportunities offer both time and money savings for NJPA members, Volvo said. NJPA members can use the chassis contract to streamline their truck bid process and take advantage of NJPA’s rigorous selection criteria and attractive pricing, the company added.