The VNR lineup's aerodynamic design and powertrain packages provide "exceptional" fuel efficiency, according to Volvo. Shown here is a VNR 400 Bulk Haul model.

The new Volvo VNR 300 regional haul model offers a 113" BBC and 50-degree wheel cut to help it navigate tight urban environments.

The OEM says it designed the new VNR models with a modern, ergonomic driver environment.

The new Volvo VNR model lineup includes the VNR 300 daycab, VNR 400 41" sleeper and the VNR 640 61" sleeper.

MONTREAL. Volvo Trucks North America today unveiled its new Class 8 VNR lineup including day cab, 41" sleeper and 61" sleeper models. Here's a look at the VNR lineup and a glimpse inside — all VNR models feature "a modern, ergonomic driver environment," the OEM says.