Volvo VNR Ride & Drive

Volvo VNR Ride & DriveJun 1, 2017
Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) recently showed off its new VNR regional truck model during a ride and drive event in Winston-Salem, NC. A total of three VNR models in four different configurations were made available to attending journalists: a VNR 640 6x2 highway tractor configured with a 61-in. sleeper plus a VNR 400 6x4 tractor configured with a 42-in. mid-roof sleeper, both pulling 53-ft. flatbeds loaded out with concrete blocks; a VNR 300 4x2 in straight truck configuration, fitted with a dry van box and hydraulic lift gate; and a VNR 300 4x2 tractor pulling a 28-ft. pup trailer. (Photos: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)