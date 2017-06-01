Volvo VNR Ride & Drive

Volvo’s I-Shift AMT is the standard gearbox for the VNR and it allows for spec’ing of automated fuel-saving functions, such as adaptive loading, which senses when a truck is empty and lifts an axle to increase efficiency, and adaptive gearing, which locks out overdrive when the truck is fully loaded, then makes it available on an empty return. Stadler (at right) notes that spec'ing wide base tires with aluminum wheels as seen here can save 300 to 400 lbs.; enough to carry an extra pallet of freight.