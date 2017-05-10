The TTMA awards Wabash received are based injury data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the number of man-hours worked at particular plants. (Photo: Wabash)

Wabash National Corp. recently received two 2016 Plant Safety Awards from the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association (TTMA).

The honors were for operations in Wisconsin and Mexico, which manufacture Walker, Brenner and Bulk brand tank trailers. Those factories also build silos, tank heads, processors and mixer vessels.

TTMA looks injury data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and award are issued based on the number of man-hours worked.

Wabash’s plant in New Lisbon, WI, won for facilities that reported between 300,000 and 750,000 man-hours, while its San José Iturbide, Guanajuato, Mexico, operation won for factories with under 300,000 man-hours.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by TTMA once again for exemplary safety performance,” noted Dave Hill, Wabash’s vice president and general manager for tank trailers, in a statement.

“Safety is our number one value and priority at Wabash and this recognition is a testament to the operational excellence our associates deliver every day,” he said.