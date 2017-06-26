Daimler Trucks has extended a long-term supply agreement with Wabco for heavy-duty automated manual transmission (AMT) control technology. (Photo: Wabco)

Wabco Holdings Inc. said it’s extended a long-term supply agreement with the truck division of Germany’s Daimler AG for new heavy-duty automated manual transmission (AMT) control technology to support truck production mainly in Europe, North America, Japan, and South America.

Daimler Trucks, Daimler AG’s truck division, operates five distinct brands serving different segments of the global commercial vehicle market: Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, FUSO, Western Star and Bharat Benz.

“Our industry continues to adopt AMT technology with great growth potential in the U.S. and all “BRIC” countries – Brazil, Russia, India and China – as original equipment manufacturers and fleet operators seek to increase driver comfort and safety, improve fuel economy and reduce emissions,” noted Jorge Solis, president of Wabco’s truck, bus and car OEM division, in a statement.

“Our new contract with Daimler Trucks extends our existing AMT supply agreement, while also expanding volume,” he said.