Alfa Romeo brought two models to the Washington Auto Show htis year. On the left in blue is the Giulia Quadrifoglio, equipped with a 2.9-liter Bi-turbo V6 that cranks out 505 hp and 443 lbs.-ft. of torque, giving the car a top speed of 191 mph. On the right is the 4C, with an engine that generates 237 hp and 258-lb.-ft. of torque; not only giving the 4C a top speed of 160 mph but highway fuel economy of 34 mpg (fuel economy you probably don't get if you are going 160 mph, we suspect).