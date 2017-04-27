Fleet Owner
Western Star XD OFFROAD: Working in the dirt

Apr 27, 2017
PHOENIX. With trucking editors on their way here for a Western Star 50th Anniversary event, XD and vocational sales manager John Tomlinson decided to look around for a venue more suitable than a parking lot for showing off the XD OFFROAD trucks he’d brought along.

He found one, as the photos above show. Fleet Owner takes a spin in the new Western Star XD-25, as  well as a 4900XD with a boom body, a 4700SB water truck, and a 4700SF mixer.

(All photos by Kevin Jones/Fleet Owner)

