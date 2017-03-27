Fleet Owner
Winners Circle: 2017 PKY Truck Beauty Championship

Mar 27, 2017
The aptly named “Cream of the Crop” and “Showtime” took home top honors as Best of Show in the Working Bobtail and Working Combo classes, respectively, in the 2017 Paul K. Young Truck Championship at the Mid-America Trucking Show last weekend.

The tears of joy shared by more than a few of the big winners at the awards ceremony is testament to the passion of the men and women who devote so much of their time, energy and resources to the trucking industry and these projects of passion.

(Truck photos by Kevin Jones/American Trucker)

