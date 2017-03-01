Wix Filters announced it introduced 589 new parts in 2016, with more than half of the new numbers serving the light-duty automotive, heavy-duty, and international premium segments. This total includes 72 premium light-duty and 113 premium heavy-duty filter applications.

“Last year included rapid growth for developing new parts as we’re constantly working to target all applications and create new opportunities within the international markets,” said Donald Chilton, Wix Filters director of product management. Wix Filters’ nearly 600 new parts is triple the industry average of new part introductions.

“We continue to see strong sales growth through our customers, and are excited to create the next generation of advanced products, from heavy-duty to industrial hydraulic applications,” Chilton said.

Wix introduced new NanoPro technology, initially featured in 33 heavy-duty air filter part numbers, late last year. The company also noted it improved its light-duty international application and industrial coverage with its new offerings. The development of parts in the hydraulic and industrial sectors is in part due to an increase in customer requests for additional applications. Cabin air filters and their high-premium XP line are projected to see the most growth in terms of sales.