XL Hybrids announced its XLP plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) upfit solution will be on display for the first time during NTEA Work Truck Show, March 14-17, 2017, Indianapolis, IN. A Ford F-150, owned by utility fleet customer DTE Energy and upfitted with the new XLP powertrain, will be featured at XL Hybrids’ booth.

“The NTEA Work Truck Show will be the first opportunity for fleet professionals to see the XLP hybrid technology installed on a pickup truck,” said Clay Siegert, XL Hybrids’ co-founder and chief operating officer. “The top-selling Ford F-150 was the popular choice by our fleet customers to be the initial OEM for the XLP product launch. We’ve received overwhelming response from fleets expressing interest in ordering the XLP solution.”

According to the company, in addition to DTE Energy, other utility and municipal fleets have indicated their intention to purchase XL Hybrids’ XLP system, including San Diego Gas & Electric, which publicized a memorandum of understanding to purchase up to 110 XLP PHEV trucks beginning this year. NV Energy, Liberty Utilities, Hawaiian Electric Company, Montgomery County Maryland, and the City of Newton, Mass., are other fleets intending to purchase. The XLP upfit on F-150 half-ton trucks will begin delivery in fourth quarter 2017 and will provide 50 percent improvement in miles driven per gallon, as well as significant reduction in C02 emissions, the company noted.

XL Hybrids says that benefits for fleets include:

A PHEV pickup truck with immediate applications across a wide range of drive cycles

Based on XL Hybrids technology with 40 million road miles

Increased sustainability by offsetting fossil fuel use to reduce CO2 and NOx emissions

For utility fleets, plug-in technology to meet Edison Electric Institute (EEI) mandates for investment in fleet electrification

The XLP technology will be installed in MY17 Ford F-150 pickups with the 2.7L EcoBoost engine and Ford’s Auto Stop-Start technology. The XLP will also be available for the upcoming MY18 Ford F-150 pickup with the 2.7L EcoBoost engine and the new 3.3L base engine, both featuring Ford’s Auto Stop-Start technology. XLP will be compatible with a range of wheelbases, cab and bed configurations.

Installation of the XLP PHEV system can be completed in just hours on half-ton pickup trucks as a ship-thru upfit. Featuring a volume production-ready high voltage lithium battery pack, XLP will accommodate full charging overnight with Level 1 and less than three hours for Level 2 charging using an industry-standard J1772 plug interface. The XLP technology leaves the original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM) engine, transmission, fuel system and exhaust system completely intact. Fleets will maintain the complete OEM warranty, and get a three-year, 75,000 mile warranty from XL Hybrids on the XLP powertrain. The XLP system will have no special maintenance requirements.