XPO Logistics Inc. has been awarded a supply chain contract by Cummins Inc. to support its customers worldwide. XPO Logistics noted it will operate Cummins’ primary parts distribution center starting this month, managing approximately 800 workers and over 2,700 orders shipped daily.

The one-million-sq.-ft. facility in Memphis, TN, distributes component parts, rebuild kits and remanufactured engines as the principal restock hub for Cummins’ warehouses worldwide, and supports thousands of Cummins dealers in North America. XPO said it will provide custom-designed technology for parts stocking and control, fulfillment, shipping and returns management.

“The employees and the important work they do each day at our distribution center is critical to the success of our customers and to Cummins,” said Clarence Carr, Director, Memphis Distribution Center, Cummins Inc. “We will work with XPO to ensure that the operations and the work environment continue to be of the highest quality and something we can all take pride in. We will continue to look for new and innovative ways to improve our work and our services.”

Troy Cooper, XPO Logistics chief operating officer, said, “We’re proud to support Cummins in its commitment to superior customer service and supply chain excellence. We look forward to adding significant value to the Memphis distribution center with cutting-edge technology and global best practices for enhanced productivity, quality and cost-effectiveness.”