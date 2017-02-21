Yokohama Tire Corporation (YTC) is rolling out a new off-the-road (OTR) radial all-weather tire – the MYX S01. The MYX S01 will be part of YTC’s wide range of OTR and commercial tire offerings at the construction industry trade show.
In total, YTC said it will have five OTR and four commercial tires on display, and will also feature Y Trax, its new tire data tracking software, as well as a “Score to Win” competition for attendees visiting the booth.
“ConExpo comes around every three years and draws over 125,000 top industry attendees,” said Tim Easter, YTC director of off-the-road sales. “It’s an excellent venue to display our OTR/construction tire lines to our customers.”
Among the highlights at Yokohama’s ConExpo booth:
OTR tires, including:
- The all-new MYX S01, a 25-in. radial all-weather tire designed for graders, loaders and dozers.
- The RB42, a 35-in. radial for dump trucks
- The RL45, a 25-in. radial for articulated dump trucks, scrapers and loaders.
- RT41 L-4, 25-in. radial specifically built for loaders and dozers
- The Y524L5, a 33-in. bias tire for loaders and dozers in difficult mining and quarry applications
Commercial tires, including:
- The 108R, a SmartWay-verified regional all-position/steer tire
- The MY507, an all-position tire for on-and-off highway logging, cement and construction operations
- The MY507A, an all-position tire for on-and-off highway applications Ideal for concrete mixers, dump trucks and severe service trucks
- The TY527, a regional, high scrub and long haul drive tire for 2- and 3-axle tractor applications
- Y Trax Tracking Software
- “Score to Win” Competition