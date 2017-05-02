Fleet owners looking to make a positive difference in their bottom line this year could find a partner in propane. Fleets that take advantage of propane autogas can cut operating costs by an average of 40 percent compared to conventional fuels. It’s a readily available, domestically produced fuel that also reduces emissions.

In step one, we discussed assessing your fleet to determine which vehicles to retrofit for propane or replace with new propane models. In step two, we reviewed a Q&A to help you decide your propane fuel system provider.

The last step in making the transition is to determine a fueling strategy. Your choices are to fill up at public propane autogas fueling stations or at a private pump on your fleet’s premises.

While thousands of propane autogas fueling stations exist across the United States, many fleet managers choose to build on-site fueling infrastructure. Propane fueling infrastructure costs less than for any other transportation energy source — conventional or alternative.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center, the upfront cost of propane infrastructure is very affordable. Fleet owners may only be responsible for installing permanent equipment like a concrete pad or electricity line for the fuel station. The other costs (that could include paying for a tank, pump and dispensing equipment) may be picked up or offered at low cost to a fleet when it signs a fueling contract with a propane provider.

Sharp Energy recently partnered with the Delaware Transit Corporation to provide the fuel supply for the transit agency’s propane-fueled shuttles. AmeriGas installed a fueling station for H&S Bakery’s propane delivery trucks. And, Ferrellgas installed three stations for Georgia’s Hall County on school property for propane school bus fueling.

Propane providers can answer your questions about fueling your fleet. You may even already have a propane provider for your forklifts or other equipment.

At ROUSH CleanTech, we work with our customers to find and partner with local fuel suppliers with proven track records. Join the conversation here.