TransRisk announced it has added transportation markets leader Donald Broughton to its team. Broughton, founder and principal of Broughton Capital, has been named TransRisk’s chief market strategist. He will provide ongoing market commentary and outlook, as well as streaming data analytics to TransRisk subscribers.

According to the company, Broughton is the latest leading industry expert to join the TransRisk team, joining a group of transportation and capital market individual that includes John Larkin, managing director at Stifel; Thom Albrecht, president of Sword & Sea Transport Advisors; Mark Walker, former C.H. Robinson executive; Glenn Goldberg, former president of Standards and Poors; and Eric Frank, former president of Thomson Reuters, among others.

Broughton founded Broughton Capital in early 2017 after spending more than 20 years as a Wall Street analyst at two firms. With Avondale Partners, he served as the firm’s chief market strategist and senior transportation analyst for nearly a decade. Before that, Broughton spent more than 12 years at A.G. Edwards, where in addition to being the senior transportation analyst, he was the group leader of the Industrial Analysts and served on the firm’s Investment Strategy Committee.

Inside the transportation industry, Broughton is known for his quarterly tracking of trucking bankruptcies. He is also known for his development of a ‘Value to Density Spectrum’ study of the tangible goods flow and its economic ramifications.

“Donald Broughton is one of the most accomplished analysts in the transportation sector. He has a knack for cutting directly to the facts and even when his opinion has not been popular, he has been proven correct on almost every single occasion,” said Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of TransRisk. “Our goal is to help companies manage price and economic risk in the transportation industry. We are building solutions to help address the volatility and lack of transparency in the massive trucking industry. Donald’s addition to the team will help companies and participants in the market gain perspective on what is happening in real-time and interpret data from across the trucking landscape. I am excited to have Donald join our team.”