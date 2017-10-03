Hornady Transportation drivers are now receiving a weekly minimum pay guarantee of $1,000. The company announced the guarantee in September saying it assures its drivers that they will be paid even if their truck isn't rolling due to customer delays, congestion, operations, market conditions and other issues for which they have no control.

Hornady Transportation, a Daseke company, recently increased its weekly minimum pay guarantee for its drivers to $1,000. The company already offers up 52 cents per mile to experienced drivers, it noted, in a press release last week.

"Drivers are the heart and soul of our company, and they make sacrifices by being away from home and loved ones," said Chris Hornady, CEO of Hornady Transportation. "The guarantee gives them assurances of being paid, even if they’re not driving due to customer delays, congestion, operations, and market conditions. Rolling out this program will help protect our drivers from issues they have no control over."

According to Hornady, the company is continuing its driver-centric attitude, which has helped lower its driver turnover. “We continue to grow. We’re up to 270 trucks and are always looking for quality drivers to join our team," he said. "We offer a $2,500 sign-on bonus, orientation pay that we’ve increased to $1,000, plus other bonuses for driver and customer referrals."

Based in Monroeville, AL, Hornady Transportation was founded in 1928. It hauls building products, steel components, and structures. The company recently acquired 2018 Kenworth T680s and runs a very young fleet.

"Our trucks are top-of-the-line and average less than three years in age," said Joe Booker, president of Hornady Transportation. "We’ve made an effort to customize the trucks with chrome packages, dual stacks and premium interiors; we’re high image. Our top drivers average more than 2,300 miles per week, which is excellent in flatbed hauling. So the miles are there for dedicated drivers who are looking to maximize their pay.”