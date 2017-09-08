Swift Transportation Company announced that its stockholders approved a merger with Knight Transportation Inc. during a recent special meeting.

On April 9, 2017, Swift and Knight entered into a merger agreement which they agreed to a combination transaction after which their respective businesses will be operated separately under a single combined company. The combined company will be named Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. and will trade as “KNX.”

Under the terms of the merger agreement, each Swift share will convert into 0.72 shares of Knight-Swift by means of a reverse stock split and each share of Knight will be exchanged for one Knight-Swift share.

Swift expects the merger to close today, Sept. 8.