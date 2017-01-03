APL Logistics announced the appointment of William Villalon as president of the company, effective Jan. 1, 2017. He served as acting president since Nov. 2, 2016.

Immediately prior to this role, Villalon served as the global leader for APL Logistics’ Automotive vertical, and the regional leader for the company’s North America region. “Under his leadership, the automotive vertical has grown organically and through joint-ventures into a leading automotive logistics services & solutions provider in North America, China and India,” the company said.

According to the company, Villalon is a “seasoned executive” with more than 30 years of experience in the global transportation and logistics industry and has been with APL Logistics since 1984. He had also previously served in various senior-level positions, including as Vice President, Land Transport Services; as President, Americas Region; as Vice President of the former APL Stacktrain Services group; and as Vice President, Southeast Asia for APL Liner.

“We are pleased to appoint Bill Villalon as President of APL Logistics. His proven leadership in growing the business and deep familiarity with the company’s capabilities and operations are a strong combination to strengthen APL Logistics’ focus on its vertical growth strategy.” said George Tomiyama, chairman of APL Logistics.

The company added that in connection with Villalon’s appointment, Michael Pilver and Graeme Watson will be appointed to the roles of Global Head, Automotive Vertical and Head, North American region, respectively.