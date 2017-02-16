ARTBA’s “bad bridge” report

According to ARTBA’s analysis of Virginia, of the 13,892 bridges in the Old Dominion, 935, or 7%, are classified as structurally deficient. This means one or more of the key bridge elements, such as the deck, superstructure or substructure, is considered to be in "poor" or worse condition. Another 2,545 bridges, or 18%, are classified as functionally obsolete. Over the last 10 years, 794 new bridges have been constructed in Virginia, with 465 undergoing major reconstruction. Virginia received $3 billion in federal funds for capital improvements on 1,779 bridges between 2005 and 2014, yet the Old Dominion has identified a further 6,593 bridges in need of repair, which it estimates will cost $9 billion to fix. (Photo by D. Allen Covey/VDOT)