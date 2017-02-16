ARTBA’s “bad bridge” report

ARTBA’s “bad bridge” reportFeb 16, 2017
The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) recently issued a report that analyzed the Department of Transportation’s National Bridge Inventory database and determined that there are nearly 56,000 structurally compromised roadway bridges across the U.S., with 1,900 of them are on the interstate highway system. On top of that, ARTBA said state transportation departments have identified 13,000 Interstate bridges that need replacement, widening or major reconstruction. (All photos courtesy of the Virginia Department of Transportation/VDOT)