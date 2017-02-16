Fleet Owner
Home > Fleet Management > ARTBA’s “bad bridge” report

ARTBA’s “bad bridge” report

Feb 16, 2017
| Fleet Owner
Comments 0
  • Bridge.jpg

    This is ARTBA’s fourth annual analysis of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Bridge Inventory database and according to its calculations, if placed end-to-end, the nation’s 56,000 deficient bridges would span 1,276 miles, or half the distance from New York to Los Angeles. Pictured here is the 106-year-old Route 774 Bridge in Augusta County, VA, before its demolition and replacement several years ago. (Photo by D. Allen Covey/VDOT)

    More
  • Bridge1a.jpg

    “The report’s key takeaway and the most important thing to focus on is that 1,900 bridges on the national highway freight network are structurally deficient,” noted ARTBA Chief Economist Alison Premo Black, who conducted the group’s bridge analysis. “That’s America’s ‘economic expressway.’ Bridge failures or restrictions on that 66,000-mile network should not be an option.” Pictured here is the interstate interchange between I-95 and I-195 outside Richmond, VA. (Photo by D. Allen Covey/VDOT)

    More
  • Bridge1b.jpg

    State transportation officials regularly inspect bridge decks and support structures for deterioration and remedial action, ARTBA noted, rating bridges on a scale of zero to nine—with nine meaning the bridge is in “excellent” condition. A structure is classified as structurally deficient and in need of repair if its overall rating is four or below. Here VDOT inspection teams check the condition of bridge decks along Alternate Route 58 between Norton and Coeburn, VA. (Photo by D. Allen Covey/VDOT)

    More
  • Bridge1c.jpg

    State transportation departments have identified 13,000 Interstate bridges that need replacement, widening or major reconstruction. “Those bridges and the freight network overall should be the focal point of any new federal infrastructure initiative that emerges,” said ARTBA’s Black. Improving its performance and minimizing the chance of any major disruptions on it would provide big and recurring economic returns.” This is a picture of the 2013 replacement work being done on the North Bound I-95 Bridge over Overbrook Road. (Photo by Tom Saunders/VDOT)

    More
  • Bridge1d.jpg

    ARTBA’s analysis ranked states and regions with the most and fewest number of deficient bridges. Iowa (4,968), Pennsylvania (4,506), Oklahoma (3,460), Missouri (3,195), Nebraska (2,361), Illinois (2,243), Kansas (2,151), Mississippi (2,098), Ohio (1,942) and New York (1,928) are all home to the most structurally deficient bridges, while the District of Columbia (9), Nevada (31), Delaware (43), Hawaii (64) and Utah (95) are home to the fewest number of “bad bridges.” Pictured here is the repair and replacement project on the Route 1 Bridge over Miles Creek in Mecklenburg County, VA. (Photo by Cang Thai/VDOT)

    More
  • Bridge1e.jpg

    According to ARTBA’s analysis of Virginia, of the 13,892 bridges in the Old Dominion, 935, or 7%, are classified as structurally deficient. This means one or more of the key bridge elements, such as the deck, superstructure or substructure, is considered to be in "poor" or worse condition. Another 2,545 bridges, or 18%, are classified as functionally obsolete. Over the last 10 years, 794 new bridges have been constructed in Virginia, with 465 undergoing major reconstruction. Virginia received $3 billion in federal funds for capital improvements on 1,779 bridges between 2005 and 2014, yet the Old Dominion has identified a further  6,593 bridges in need of repair, which it estimates will cost $9 billion to fix. (Photo by D. Allen Covey/VDOT)

    More
  • Bridge1f.jpg

    Nationally, ARTBA said the average age of a structurally deficient bridge in the U.S. is 67 years old, compared to 39 years for non-deficient bridges, with 41% of U.S. bridges (250,406) over 40 years old and also lacking in any major reconstruction work. The group added that deficient bridges are crossed 185 million times a day by cars, trucks and school buses across the country. Pictured here is the replacement work on the South Fork Bridge on Route 340/522 in Warren County, VA.

    More
  • Bridge1g.jpg

    The inventory of structurally deficient bridges has declined 0.5% since the group’s 2015 report, meaning – at that pace – it would take more than two decades to replace or repair all of them. ARTBA added that its data also shows that 28% of the nation’s roadway bridges (173,919) are over 50 years old and have never had any major reconstruction work in that time. Pictured here are modification and repair efforts for the Route 27 (Washington Boulevard) bridge over Route 110 (Jefferson Davis Highway) in Arlington County, VA; a bridge built in 1941 and considered structurally deficient. (Photo by Trevor Wrayton/VDOT)

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) recently issued a report that analyzed the Department of Transportation’s National Bridge Inventory database and determined that there are nearly 56,000 structurally compromised roadway bridges across the U.S., with 1,900 of them are on the interstate highway system. On top of that, ARTBA said state transportation departments have identified 13,000 Interstate bridges that need replacement, widening or major reconstruction. (All photos courtesy of the Virginia Department of Transportation/VDOT)

Please or Register to post comments.

New blog posts
From cables to sensors: A wireless approach to truck design
by Brian Straight
Posted 12 weeks ago
in Trucking Straight Talk
Cybersecurity: Still not as secure as it should be
by Sean Kilcarr
Posted 7 hours ago
in Trucks at Work
It’s your skin in this game
by David Cullen
Posted 2 years ago
in Hammer Lane
Fifty shades of FMCSA
by Avery Vise
Posted 2 years ago
in Down the Road
Must read: Court nominee’s lively dissent in trucking case
by Kevin Jones
Posted 2 weeks ago
in Running Lights
Connect With Us
FleetOwner.com
FleetOwner Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×