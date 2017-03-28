As part of its ongoing restructuring, the American Trucking Assns. announced a leadership change at its largest council – the ATA Technology and Maintenance Council, which has named longtime TMC Technical Director Robert Braswell as the organization’s acting executive director. Braswell will replace Carl Kirk who has left the organization.

“TMC is a vitally important part of ATA, and we believe this change in leadership will help TMC grow, not just in size, but in deepening its relationship to ATA,” said ATA president and CEO Chris Spear.

“The TMC officers are excited to continue working with Robert in his new role,” said TMC general chairman Glen McDonald, maintenance director at Ozark Motor Lines, Memphis, TN. “The TMC leadership is looking forward to working in greater collaboration with ATA’s new leadership to help promote and grow both entities.”

According to ATA, Braswell has been with TMC for 25 years, working in all aspects of the organization, including directing the Council's voluntary recommended practice and product development efforts, organizing the annual TMCSuperTech and TMCFutureTech Technician Skills Competitions and appearing weekly on SiriusXM radio as co-host of Tech Talk with TMC on The Dave Nemo Show.

“Working for TMC these past 25 years has been both challenging and rewarding, affording me the unique opportunity to pursue my interests in the areas of technical sciences, publishing and association management,” Braswell said. “The best part of all, however, is the opportunity to work with our membership: the hardest working bunch I’ve ever encountered. Their enthusiasm for this organization is obvious and contagious, and it has been a pleasure to help these folks help our industry move forward.”