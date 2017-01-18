American Trucking Assns. President and CEO Chris Spear announced the trucking group has hired transportation veteran John Drake as its newest senior vice president of legislative affairs.

“ATA’s members deserve the very best representation on Capitol Hill, advocating on their behalf,” Spear said. “I’m pleased that John will be joining our team, further elevating our talent pool and helping advance the trucking industry’s agenda.”

“It’s a new day in Washington and an exciting time at ATA. John’s skills and relationships with the executive branch and both the House and the Senate will help us make the case for trucking our members need us to make. Just as importantly, John has the energy and intensity to help us win,” said ATA Executive Vice President for Advocacy Bill Sullivan.

Prior to joining ATA, Drake held several posts within the Dept. of Transportation, including Deputy Administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Policy and Director of Governmental Affairs for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. He also has extensive experience on Capitol Hill, serving as professional staff for both the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee’s Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and Merchant Marine Infrastructure, Safety and Security as well as the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Subcommittee.

“I’m happy to be joining such a well-regarded organization as ATA, which represents an industry that is at the core of our nation’s economy,” Drake said. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues to realize the goals of ATA’s members and to move this industry and association forward.”