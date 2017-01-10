In recognition of its 16 years in the transportation industry, Atlantic Logistics announced it has rebranded with a renewed emphasis on its customers and carriers. “Ready. Set. Delivered.” is the new brand promise for customers and team members, according to the company.

“Our focus on customer expectations and commitment to excellence is the cornerstone to our success,” said Rob Hooper, CEO of Atlantic Logistics. “Updating the corporate identity to lead future growth is more than a gimmick since we’ve outgrown the home-office era over a decade ago and our drivers and customers expect more from us every year. With (“ready”), execution (“set”) and completion (“delivered”), we are poised for continued growth in the highly competitive and challenging field of logistics management.”

Additionally, Atlantic has launched a new web site for the firm with mobile and blogging capabilities to better engage with the marketplace. “We will be rolling out a carrier recruitment platform online in the coming year to ensure we keep our partners earning more and working to grow the Atlantic Logistics customer list,” Hooper added.

Atlantic Logistics is a non-asset provider of transportation and logistics services. In 2016, it moved more than 15,000 loads of freight across several modes of transportation.