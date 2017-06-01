The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) issued a data call for the annual update to its Operational Costs of Trucking report. The online questionnaire seeks to capture basic cost information from for-hire motor carriers such as driver pay, fuel costs, insurance premiums and lease or purchase payments. Carriers are asked to provide full-year 2016 cost per mile and/or cost per hour data.

The results of this data collection, combined with the previous Operational Costs of Trucking reports, will yield nine full years (2008-2016) of trucking cost information derived directly from fleet operations. This research provides carriers with a benchmarking tool and government agencies with real world data for future infrastructure improvement analyses, according to ATRI.

"We rely on ATRI's research to inform so much of our operations and the Operational Costs of Trucking is no exception. The annual report provides a critical benchmark for us to identify where we can improve our operating efficiency across a number of key metrics. I certainly encourage my colleagues throughout the trucking industry to support ATRI in this critical data collection," said Dennis Dellinger, president of Cargo Transporters.

For-hire motor carriers are encouraged to provide confidential operational cost data through ATRI's survey by Friday, June 29, 2017. The results of this study will be available later this year, but survey respondents will receive an advance copy of the report.