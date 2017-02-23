Big Data, safety and truck care

Technicians probably have the largest challenge, Mangione noted. “On one front they need to diagnose the faults. To do that they need to understand what the vehicle is trying to tell them. There are more tools that point the technician in the right direction,” he said. “Many of those tools promise to do a lot of thinking for the technicians, but the best can think holistically about the fault code pattern, the driver write-ups, and what they physically see or investigate on the truck during diagnosis.” (Photo courtesy of Penske)