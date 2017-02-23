Big Data, safety and truck care

Big Data, safety and truck careFeb 23, 2017
Taking care of trucks these days is at once becoming easier and more complex simultaneously. First, the stream of “big data” coming from big rigs should help improve truck maintenance practices and lower costs as well. Yet to make them safer will require more up-front investment in pricier components and technologies, though those should help reduce truck lifecycle expenses over time. Those are just some of the issues transportation firms like Penske Corp. and its many divisions – Penske Truck Leasing, Penske Truck Rental, and Penske Logistics – are trying to get their arms around.