Big Data, safety and truck care

Feb 23, 2017
    On the safety front, Penske Truck Rental is now making collision avoidance systems and air disc brakes its standard spec on commercial tractors within its rental fleet, ordering more than 2,000 2018 model tractors from Freightliner, Volvo and Navistar with its new safety spec; models that are rolling into service this month. Additional rental units with this “safety spec” will continue to join Penske’s fleet of 60,000 units as it is replenished, noted Paul Rosa, the company’s senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning. (Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

  • PenskeTrend1a.JPG

    “These added features underscore our commitment to over-the-road safety,” noted Don Mikes, Penske’s senior vice president of rental. “These systems can help commercial drivers avoid collisions and the braking system provides additional stopping power when needed.” Paul Rosa said putting such “safety platforms” into Penske’s rental fleet will help its full-service truck leasing customers better evaluate those systems as they’ll have been “road-tested” in real-world conditions. (Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

  • PenskeTrend3.jpg

    Gregg Mangione, senior vice president of maintenance at Penske Truck Leasing, noted that “Big Data” is changing two key truck maintenance areas: the warranty chain and the triage or intake of trucks for maintenance service. Those changes are being driven by the ability to receive fault code data in near real time, allowing OEMs and maintenance providers alike to “see” more deeply into the performance and reliability characteristics of trucks. (Photo courtesy of Penske)

  • PenskeTrend3a.JPG

    “For years as a large maintenance provider, we would perform a failure analysis. This was regular analysis watching for vehicle and component reliability issues, with the goal of finding the root cause and engaging the OEM for early intervention, containment and repair,” Mangione explained. “That analysis was dependent on repair order data which can have a lag of a couple months when you consider processing.” (Photo courtesy of Penske)

  • PenskeTrend3b.jpg

    Simultaneously, OEMs used warranty data the same way, but that created additional lag time via the filing of warranty claims; that added another 60 days to the process, he said, meaning OEMs end up analyzing three-four month old data in an effort to identify emerging issues. “Remote diagnostics has put that on its head,” Mangione noted. “Now you are analyzing fault code data in days. And that data can inform both electrical and mechanical conditions. There is still regular warranty analysis, but [now we] can sense and respond to vehicle reliability issues much more quickly as we see the proliferation of on-board telematics and data feeds coming from vehicles.” (Photo courtesy of Penske)

  • PenskeTrend3c.jpg

    On the “triage” or “maintenance intake” front, technicians typically plug into a vehicle to pull out any fault code data as part of identifying any existing issues before bringing a unit into a bay for service. “I see this process also moving way upstream,” Mangione stressed. “We are entering an age where the vehicle can begin to provide ‘complaint data’ on its own. The driver is still important, but you will actually be getting more information from the vehicle directly. In our business, our goal is to keep our customer’s vehicles on the road, not in the shop.” (Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

  • PenskeTrend5.jpg

    Mangione believes Penske will eventually be able to reduce service visits through proper triage using remote diagnostic data. “Today we have road calls for engine lights when a vehicle could continue on its way. Or a driver may bring a vehicle in for an item that can be scheduled to be addressed during a preventive maintenance interval a few weeks later,” he said. “This is happening slowly. Maintenance managers are still learning how to recognize the value and the patterns within fault data. Honestly, the OEMs are as well.” (Photo courtesy of Penske)

  • PenskeTrend4.jpg

    Technicians probably have the largest challenge, Mangione noted. “On one front they need to diagnose the faults. To do that they need to understand what the vehicle is trying to tell them. There are more tools that point the technician in the right direction,” he said. “Many of those tools promise to do a lot of thinking for the technicians, but the best can think holistically about the fault code pattern, the driver write-ups, and what they physically see or investigate on the truck during diagnosis.” (Photo courtesy of Penske)

  • PenskeTrend4a.jpg

    The second large challenge for technicians is that they need to have a stronger foundation in electrical systems than in years past. “I’m not talking 12 volts and a test light; those days are gone,” he stressed. “I am talking tracing faults through sensors following resistance readings and low voltage reference signals.” (Photo courtesy of Penske)

Taking care of trucks these days is at once becoming easier and more complex simultaneously. First, the stream of “big data” coming from big rigs should help improve truck maintenance practices and lower costs as well. Yet to make them safer will require more up-front investment in pricier components and technologies, though those should help reduce truck lifecycle expenses over time. Those are just some of the issues transportation firms like Penske Corp. and its many divisions – Penske Truck Leasing, Penske Truck Rental, and Penske Logistics – are trying to get their arms around.

