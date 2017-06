In less than a minute, you can watch the new 31,000 sq. ft. Landstar U.S./Mexico Logistics Service Center in Laredo, TX, come to life; a construction project that lasted from May 2016 to February 2017. The facility features a 30-bay cross-dock and custom 120-ton stand-alone bridge crane. Located on a massive 50-acre site, the new expanded logistics center is one of the largest facilities of its kind in Laredo, according to its design-build firm, Haskell. Video courtesy of Work Zone Cam.