There is no firm grasp across the country—and the world—how big cargo theft really is,” said Sam Tucker, CEO of Atlanta-based consulting firm Carrier Risk Solutions. Tucker said many small trucking fleets he interacts with “have no idea about cargo theft [or] don’t care enough about it because they have not faced cargo theft themselves.” Erik Dice, an inspector in the criminal investigations division of the Marion County, FL, sheriff’s office, has ...
Register for Complete Access (Valid Email Required)
By registering on Fleet Owner now, you'll not only gain access to Cargo Theft: Targeting the Threats, you'll get exclusive access to a large archive of premium content.