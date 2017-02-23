The deal will combine elements of a 91-year old LTL carrier with a 90-year old LTL carrier. (Photo courtesy of CFL)

LTL carrier Central Freight Lines (CFL) signed a “letter of intent” this week to buy certain assets of Virginia-based Wilson Trucking, a 91-year old LTL carrier with 29 terminals that serves the southeastern U.S.

Monetary terms of the proposed deal were not disclosed.

CFL – which itself is 90 years old and operates primarily in the western and southwestern U.S. through a network of 56 terminals – hopes to expand its “competitive position” in the southeastern U.S. freight market, as well as that of Puerto Rico’s, via its Wilson acquisition, noted Don Orr, CFL’s president and CEO, in a statement.

“This expansion to the entire Southeastern U.S. and Puerto Rico improves our long term competitive position in the LTL and distribution markets and allows us to give our customers the extended coverage they’ve been asking for,” he said.