CFI, a North American full-truckload carrier, announced the appointment of Bill Carter to the newly created position of vice president, logistics and Shepard Dunn as vice president, sales. Both will report to CFI President Tim Staroba.

Carter, most recently the president and chief operating officer of Hill Brothers Logistics, brings his 30 years of transportation experience to the CFI family, the company noted. “Previously, Carter was a force behind the extraordinary growth in freight management and logistics business for Werner, CRST, BirdDog and Hill Brothers Logistics,” according to CFI. Carter started with the company this month.

“The time is right to build on our existing logistics capabilities in Mexico to expand across North America,” Staroba said. “Bill has the requisite expertise and CFI has the necessary assets and business elements to create a more robust portfolio of logistics services.”

According to CFI, Dunn, former president and chief executive officer with Best Way Express, Inc., has an understanding of operations, safety, maintenance and finance and more than 20 years’ experience in the transportation industry. In addition to his leadership role at Best Way Express, Dunn was the chairman of the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) from 2014 to 2015. Dunn will lead CFI sales while partnering with Pete Montano, who has taken on the additional role of national accounts leader. Dunn joins the company in March.

“Combining Dunn’s vision with Montano’s experience, CFI is enhancing the customer experience to provide the best service in the industry,” added Staroba.

Joining industry position under TFI International, Inc., with the addition of Carter and Dunn, CFI is poised for growth in sales and new valued-added services of logistics, brokerage and freight management.