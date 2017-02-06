ConMet announced it has welcomed Ken Kelley to its leadership team as vice president of North American Sales. Located at ConMet’s headquarters in Vancouver, WA, Kelley will oversee OEM truck sales, aftermarket sales, trailer sales, and sales operations.

“We are pleased to welcome Ken back to the ConMet team and we feel confident that his wealth of knowledge and experience will be a great fit for continuing to expand both our current and future sales initiatives in the US,” stated Mike Swiderski, president of ConMet.

According to the company, Kelley joined ConMet Jan. 9 with 30 years of experience in the commercial vehicle industry, including 18 years with Marmon Highway Technologies with progressive roles at Webb Wheel Products. He most recently held the position of president of Fontaine Connection Group where his responsibilities included overseeing three business units: Fontaine Fifth Wheel North America, Fontaine Parts Connection, and Fontaine Europe. Kelley’s earlier career also includes engineering roles at Dana Corporation and three years with ConMet as a product manager.

Additionally, in an effort to enhance its organizational structure and presence in the commercial vehicle market, ConMet announced the following personnel changes: