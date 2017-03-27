PIT Group, a research and engineering group supporting the North American transportation industry, announced that Covenant Transport, Inc. has joined its growing list of U.S. motor carrier member companies.

“Once the PIT Group opened its U.S. operation we took a closer look at what they have to offer,” said Dan Porterfield, vice president of maintenance at Covenant Transport. “We do a lot of evaluations in-house but we need a third party to test fuel saving technologies and provide unbiased results. PIT Group offers consistent testing with strong controls that limit outside influences and does not produce data that may be unintentionally skewed to achieve expected results.”

“PIT Group also has a lot of data on technologies it has already tested, especially aerodynamic devices,” Porterfield added. “Our primary expectation initially by joining PIT Group is to narrow the field of products and solutions we need to look at for our fleet so we can better define the direction we need to go as we continue to focus on improving fuel economy.”

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, Covenant Transport provides dry and temperature-controlled regional and long haul truckload service, including hazmat certified, expedited, cross border and dedicated offerings.

“PIT Group’s unbiased research in fuel savings technologies will be a perfect complement to Covenant Transport’s internal testing,” said Yves Provencher, business development director at the PIT Group. “Covenant will now be part of the growing number of fleets in the North American transportation industry that rely on PIT Group’s skill and knowledge.”

“I am looking forward to working directly with Covenant on reaching their operational objectives using the full expertise of PIT Group,” said Dwayne Haug, business development consultant at the PIT Group. "I see tremendous potential in the positive effect that the PIT Group and I will have on our member fleets."

Other U.S.-based carriers that are members of the PIT Group include C.R. England, U.S. Xpress, Praxair, Experior Transport, Skyline Transportation and Keller Logistics.