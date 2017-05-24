Descartes Systems Group announced it has acquired ShipRush, a provider of e-commerce multi-carrier parcel shipping solutions for small-to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

US-based ShipRush helps e-commerce SMBs and omni-channel retailers execute parcel shipments for last-mile delivery to customers. With integrations to over 60 business systems, including ERP, e-commerce and supply chain platforms, the ShipRush platform helps customers streamline their supply chain and reduce transportation costs by automatically importing orders, comparing carrier rates, printing shipping labels for all major carriers, and tracking through final delivery, according to the company.

“As consumer and business-to-business buying patterns evolve, the parcel shipping market continues to grow in size and importance,” said Ken Wood, EVP of product management at Descartes. “Without a comprehensive omni-channel strategy that includes advanced parcel shipping capabilities, e-commerce retailers and SMBs alike can be left with escalating costs and poor delivery execution that can impact customer satisfaction. ShipRush’s solutions help address this problem with tools to integrate with front-end commerce systems and parcel shipping providers for seamless package labelling, rating, tracking and postage processing.”

“The ShipRush team brings deep domain expertise in e-commerce and parcel shipping to Descartes,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “When combined with our solutions from the recent Oz and pixi acquisitions, it provides our omni-channel retail and SMB customers with a broad set of solutions to address their parcel shipping needs. We welcome the ShipRush employees, customers and partners to the Descartes community, and look forward to integrating them into our industry-leading Global Logistics Network.”