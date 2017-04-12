Phillips Industries, a provider of advanced electrical and air brake system components and electronic communication solutions for commercial vehicles, has hired David Diaz as director of marketing.

Diaz joins Phillips Industries with a background creating bold marketing and branding messages. His career has included creative and marketing positions at LA advertising agencies, IQAir, and Body Glove. Previous experience includes launching and running a 22-person strategic marketing and advertising agency in Phoenix, AZ, the company noted.

In his new position with Phillips Industries, Diaz will direct all marketing efforts for current Phillips products, as well as play a key role in rolling out Phillips Connect Technologies (PCT), the company’s new business that is developing solutions for future intelligent vehicles.

“David knows how to leave a strong impression with the messages he creates,” noted Rob Phillips, president and COO. “Our company has bold plans for the future, including new initiatives recently announced. David will help us communicate how serious we are in moving forward with exciting innovative solutions for the industry.”