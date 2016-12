Spero Skarlatos: “With new regulations on UVW [short for ‘unloaded vehicle weight’ or how much the truck weighs after adding all upfit components] coming into play in the coming years and active enforcement proposed, the industry must adapt and right-size the unfitting to the chassis for the lightweight segment of the market which is by far the largest. I see lighter offerings in the market as well as aerodynamics steadily increasing as regulations tighten in the future.”