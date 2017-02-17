Estes Express Lines has teamed up with the organization Truckers Against Trafficking to fight human trafficking, a form of modern-day slavery found across our nation.

Human trafficking often involves minors and others at-risk, who are forced into a lifestyle of soliciting and engaging in commercial sex. Human trafficking occurs every day at truck stops, restaurants, rest areas, hotels and motels, clubs—and even in private homes. According to Truckers Against Trafficking, the crime has been reported in all 50 states, with the number of victims estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands.

“Estes, along with the rest of the transportation industry, is in a unique position to help end human trafficking as drivers truly are the eyes and ears of America’s highways,” said Curtis Carr, vice president of safety/risk management, Estes Express Lines.

During February and March, the company will be providing training to all of Estes’ nearly 17,000 employees using materials from Truckers Against Trafficking, including a video showing the signs of suspicious activity related to human trafficking and how report it. Employees also receive a wallet card with directions for reporting.

The training effort adds nearly 9,000 Estes truck drivers traveling the nation daily and nearly 8,000 employees working in terminals and administration, who can be additional eyes and ears for law enforcement.