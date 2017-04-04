Fleet Owner, the trucking industry's leading information source for more than 90 years, announces award-winning journalist Neil Abt is joining its editorial team as senior editor.

Abt brings more than 20 years of reporting experience, including 15 years covering the trucking industry, and a leadership role as editorial director of the American Trucking Assns.’ Transport Topics. A graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., he began his career covering sports for The Washington Post, followed by a position in the newsroom of America Online (AOL).

“Neil is an industry veteran with a proven track record in journalism. He has a deep understanding of the trucking industry and the people who make it move," said Fleet Owner managing director Reggie Lawrence. "We are excited about Neil joining our team, and are confident that his editorial approach will fit in well with the Fleet Owner brand. His addition also puts Fleet Owner in an even greater position to create innovative new ways of keeping our audience informed and helping them boost profits for their businesses."

Abt will be based in Portland, OR, and report to Sean Kilcarr, Fleet Owner's executive editor who has been named editor in chief, effective this May.

"I'm looking forward to bringing Neil's industry experience and writing ability to our team," added Kilcarr. "I have gotten to know Neil while working together in the industry over many years. He is a consistent professional and trusted journalist."

Fleet Owner is part of the Penton Commercial Vehicle Group. Titles include Fleet Owner, FleetSeek, American Trucker, Trailer/Body Builders, Refrigerated Transporter, Bulk Transporter, and HD Pickup & Van.

Fleet Owner and the Penton Commercial Vehicle Group are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster. Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies.