Fleet Owner has been nominated for two Jesse H. Neal National Business Journalism Awards.

The magazine is one of four finalists in Best Range of Work by a Single Author (Kevin Jones) and Best Commentary/Blog (Editor’s Page). In addition, Fleet Owner’s sister publication WardsAuto is a finalist in the Best Technical Content category.

The winning author for Best Range of Work by a Single Author will be an individual who shows outstanding ability to work across the range of media now required by a brand, while maintaining high levels of editorial craftsmanship, journalistic enterprise, and innovation. Winning entries are likely to include substantive work dealing with a number of subjects, events, or developments of importance to the target audience or industry.

For the Best Commentary/Blog category, judges consider the strength of the opinions expressed, relevance of topics, and the skill and clarity of the writing for a single topic or a variety of topics. Winning entries will explain the entry’s relevance to the industry served and the distinctiveness and/or significance of the opinion being expressed to the industry.

The awards are named after Jesse H. Neal, the first managing director of Connectiv, and were established in 1955 to recognize and reward editorial excellence in business media. Winners will be named at the Neal Awards luncheon on Friday, March 31 in New York City.