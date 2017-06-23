Chevin Fleet Solutions announced new multi-currency and other global features to offer greater support for international organizations and businesses operating across borders.

New global features in FleetWave allow currencies to be rendered in multiple ways depending on the user or system configurations. According to the company, this is especially useful when transactions, such as fuel purchases, are recorded in more than one currency. For example, users can now view transactions in their original currency, convert transactions into a single currency based on personal settings, or use a single global reporting currency.

FleetWave’s multi-currency feature also has live feeds to exchange rates for up-to-date conversion and can account for local tax rates.

Also available in FleetWave are customizable fuel economy labels (also known as C02 labels or ECO labels). Used to categorize how much a vehicle pollutes, the label can be configured with region specific values, colors and defaults to provide more detailed definitions and indicate vehicles that are rated outside any company emissions policy.

Multilingual support is also a key feature of FleetWave. Using local language options and metrics defined by each user in any region, the software eliminates the need for manual translation.

Ron Katz, vice president North American sales at Chevin, explained: “True global fleet software like FleetWave can meet the challenges of global fleet management. By using information from a wide variety of sources and locations to provide multilingual and multi-currency capabilities as well as regional metrics, it enables adherence to legal, regulatory technological and environmental requirements in different geographic areas. With FleetWave, Chevin can help simplify every aspect of local and global fleet, asset and workforce management.”