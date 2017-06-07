Company: MakeSpace, New York Operation: Privately owned and operated “white glove” self-storage company with 180 truck drivers and seven warehouses across the U.S. in major U.S. cities PROBLEM: MakeSpace is a company that bills itself as the “Dropbox of self-storage,” providing a full-service or “white-glove” transportation-warehousing combination at what Rahul Gandhi, the firm’s co-founder and COO, described as “a fraction of the ...