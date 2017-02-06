Company: Zavcor Trucking Ltd., Stevens­ville, ON Operation: A privately owned and operated fleet specializing in temperature-controlled and general freight hauling in the United States and Canada with a fleet of 60 trucks PROBLEM: Zavcor Trucking, like many fleets, is concerned about safety, violations and the impact those have on its bottom line. The company’s 2014 accident frequency rate was costing it $64.34 per 1,000 mi. traveled. In addition, Zavcor was struggling with ...