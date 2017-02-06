Company: Zavcor Trucking Ltd., Stevensville, ON Operation: A privately owned and operated fleet specializing in temperature-controlled and general freight hauling in the United States and Canada with a fleet of 60 trucks PROBLEM: Zavcor Trucking, like many fleets, is concerned about safety, violations and the impact those have on its bottom line. The company’s 2014 accident frequency rate was costing it $64.34 per 1,000 mi. traveled. In addition, Zavcor was struggling with ...
Register for Complete Access (Valid Email Required)
By registering on Fleet Owner now, you'll not only gain access to Fleets Online: Training day, you'll get exclusive access to a large archive of premium content.