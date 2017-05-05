FourKites announced a formal partnership with BluJay Solutions. The agreement brings together BluJay's transportation management solutions with FourKites' real-time freight visibility and orchestration platform.

"We're very proud to partner with industry leading TMS provider, BluJay Solutions," said Matt Elenjickal, CEO and founder of FourKites. "With the integrated FourKites shipment tracking platform, users of BluJay's Transportation Management solution can improve visibility of all shipments and ETAs. Companies can better manage inventory and resources to produce real savings."

"Our clients are always looking for cost-effective visibility of their freight in transit," said Dan Vertachnik, chief commercial officer of BluJay Solutions. "With the help of FourKites, we're able to rapidly deliver a comprehensive solution. FourKites' ability to track shipments across multiple modes, including truckload, LTL, parcel, rail and intermodal, enhances the value to our customers with greater visibility and exception management for all loads and shipments."