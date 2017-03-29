Freightos announced the completion of a $25 million Series B extension round, led by GE Ventures, with participation by additional investors that bring the company’s total funding to $50 million. According to the company, the funds will be used to scale the Freightos Marketplace globally while continuing development of Freightos’ software suite of global freight pricing, routing, and sales automation.

“The age of digital logistics has arrived,” said Dr. Zvi Schreiber, founder and CEO of Freightos, “and with it easier importing and exporting for businesses worldwide. This once-neglected sector is ripe for digitization. Freightos’ unique technology enables instant freight routing and pricing for top forwarders worldwide. This same technology powers the Freightos Marketplace, where service providers can sell services online and import/export companies can compare, book, and manage shipments instantly. This capital raise will help to continue Freightos’ rapid expansion.”

Freightos technology digitizes freight operations for over 1,000 logistics providers and global supply chain companies, including Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and Sysco Foods. The company also noted that the Freightos’ International Freight Index provides free global freight rates insights.